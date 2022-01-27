The Batman new poster: Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight faces an entire rogues gallery of Bat villains

An epic new poster of the upcoming DC movie The Batman is here. It features the main characters of the movie, including Robert Pattinson-led titular superhero. Also in the poster are Catwoman, Penguin, and Riddler (played by Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, and Paul Dano), as well as Bruce Wayne.

As far as we know, Riddler serves as the main villain of the movie, with Pengin and Carmine Falcone serving as supporting bad guys. The character has earlier been played by Frank Gorshin and Jim Carrey in classic live-action Batman series and Batman Forever, respectively.

Vengeance will descend on Gotham. #TheBatman, only in theaters March 4. pic.twitter.com/ZDVw8bm9xi — The Batman (@TheBatman) January 26, 2022

There is no domino mask or green unitard with question marks printed on the Riddler’s costume in The Batman. Dano’s Riddler is masked and bespectacled, and is more like the Zodiac Killer than the comic-book trickster we know.

Though, like the classic Riddler, he does delight in riddles as shown in the DC FanDome teaser.

Matt Reeves’ take on the caped crusader is scripted by Reeves and Peter Craig. The production was affected multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, including when Pattinson reportedly tested positive for Covid.

With The Batman, Reeves wanted to explore the superhero’s detective abilities. Batman is not called the world’s greatest detective for nothing, and most live-action adaptations, beyond a few nods, have not really delved into that.

While we know very little about the film’s full story at the moment, it can be said with certainty that it does not follow the DC Extended Universe’s continuity. It is creating its own smaller film universe.

The movie has already spawned a spinoff live-action series that will centre on Gotham City Police Department that Reeves is overseeing. Set to debut on HBO Max, it will be set during the first year of Batman’s crime-fighting, though it is not clear whether Pattinson or other actors from the movie will appear or not.

Farrell had praised the script of the movie while speaking to the UK’s SFX magazine last year, “I have been watching the Batman films with my kids, but this script is something that feels incredibly original. It leans into it, but it doesn’t borrow; it’s born of the mythology of that character, Bruce Wayne, Batman and Gotham. It feels like a treatment and a version that I hadn’t seen before. Matt Reeves has done an incredible job of keeping it familiar and at the same time unique and new. It’s really exciting to be a part of it.”

The Batman is scheduled to be released on March 4, 2022.