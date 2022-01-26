Matt Reeves says he saw The Batman as ‘kind of a drug addict’, explains why he chose Robert Pattinson

Director Matt Reeves is excited and ‘terrified’ about his Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman movie. In a recent interview to Esquire, the filmmaker spoke about what drew him to making the movie with a new angle, and his influences behind the feature.

Smitten with the 1987 comic Batman: Year One, Reeves of the Planet of the Apes movies fame, decided to do another version of the Caped Crusader, one which was darker, grittier and had a detective noir element to it. Later during the chat, Reeves also revealed that it was a heady mix of the acclaimed classics Chinatown, The French Connection and Taxi Driver along with a side of the music band Nirvana that propelled him to make The Batman the way he did.

Also Read | Aziz Ansari Nightclub Comedian review: Surprise new Netflix standup special is a minor work from a major talent

Listening to Nirvana one day, Reeves had an epiphany about how the band’s songs’ tone and the tone of his Batman really matched. Further speaking about it, Reeves said that he envisioned everyone’s favourite vigilante as a ‘drug addict.’ “Is this guy some kind of wayward, reckless, drug addict?’ And the truth is that he is a kind of drug addict. His drug is his addiction to this drive for revenge. He’s like a Batman Kurt Cobain,” elaborated Matt Reeves.

Reeves also explained why he chose Robert Pattinson as his Batman. Stating that his version of the comic needed a young actor, the director said that he zeroed in on Robert after watching him in 2017’s Safdie brothers film Good Time, adding that Pattinson has a kind of “inner rage which connects with the character.” Here’s an interesting aside, Robert Pattinson ended up auditioning for the movie in a Batsuit worn by Val Kilmer.

Stating that he is proud of the movie he has made, Matt Reeves said he is looking forward to the film’s theatrical release. The Batman will release on March 4 in cinemas.