The Batman has wrapped filming, reveals director Matt Reeves

Matt Reeves on Saturday revealed that his upcoming DC movie The Batman has finished filming. Reeves, known for Planet of the Apes movies, took to Twitter to inform the fans about the news.

The Robert Pattinson-led movie is penned by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin. It has been affected multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, including when Pattinson tested positive for coronavirus.

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, and John Turturro play supporting roles of Catwoman, Commissioner Gordon, Alfred, Penguin, Riddler and Carmine Falcone respectively in The Batman.

There is little known about the film’s story. Reeves had earlier said that the film will focus on Batman’s detective skills, something which has not been explored in detail yet in movies. But apart from that, we have no information yet as to which comic the film will adapt.

A teaser was unveiled last year during the DC FanDome event. The teaser, set to Nirvana song “Something in the Way,” had Pattinson’s Caped Crusader and Jeffrey Wright’s Commissioner Gordon looking into a bunch of murders by The Riddler (Paul Dano), who characteristically is also leaving puzzles for Batman to solve.

The clip also revealed Pattinson’s look in full Batsuit and even a few glimpses of Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman.

The film does not follow the DC Extended Universe’s continuity. It is creating its own smaller film universe. In addition to the movie, a spinoff TV series is also being developed by Reeves and Joe Barton.

The Batman is scheduled to be released on March 4, 2022.