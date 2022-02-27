The Batman director Matt Reeves on whether Superman might show up in sequels: ‘There would be a lot of shock…’

With Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman, director Matt Reeves is building a Bat-verse, a cinematic universe populated by Batman, his rogues galleries and supporting characters in Gotham City.

Reeves was asked by Collider recently as to whether he thinks Superman or any other DC superhero fits into this gritty, grounded take on the Caped Crusader.

He did not rule it out completely, but also said his current focus is on doing a Batman movie and building a Bat-verse and to make sure people embrace his vision. Everything else comes later.

The filmmaker added, “If suddenly in the Batman world, you discovered that there was an alien that was Superman, there’d be a lot of shock. I mean, people would have to say, oh my God, and maybe that would be the one fantastical element. But to be honest with you, that is not the intention at this point, to figure out how to make that come. Look, we should be so lucky that this is a world that people embrace.”

Although DC Film’s parent company Warner Bros tried to bring together the two superheroes, and even the whole trinity involving Wonder Woman, the experiments received a cold reception and mediocre commercial success. After the debacle that was 2017’s Justice League, the studio has been focussing on cinematic universes under the DC umbrella that may have occasional crossovers, but are mostly self-contained.

Meanwhile, The Batman has received early positive reactions, though full reviews will not be published until the embargo lifts on February 28. Phrases like “euphoric”, “sensational”, and “gripping” are being used by the publications regarding the movie.

Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro also star as, Lieutenant Gordon, Riddler, Alfred, Penguin, and Carmine Falcone, respectively, in The Batman.

The Batman, co-written by Reeves and Peter Craig, is scheduled to be released on March 4, 2022.