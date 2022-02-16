The Batman director Matt Reeves on why the DC movie doesn’t have an R rating: ‘The promo you’re seeing…’

One would think that with all the gritty violence that The Batman trailers have been featuring, the Matt Reeves directorial would get an R rating. However, that is not the case at all, as the filmmaker recently confirmed to Den of Geek that the Robert Pattinson-starrer superhero flick has been given a PG-13 rating.

Yes, the tone of the film goes into the noir space, and we get to see a decidedly young Caped Crusader brandishing out his particularly gruesome brand of justice in the released promos, but that does not mean the filmmaker was pushing for R rating. In fact, while speaking to Den of Geek, the director said that he always wanted a PG-13 rating of the film in theatres, “In my mind, the movie was always going to be a gritty, edgy, noir, thrilling spectacle that was PG-13. The promotional materials that you’re seeing, they’re fully reflective of the tone of the movie.”

In the same chat, the filmmaker also revealed that the movie does not have a special R rated cut which would be released later. In any case, Reeves seems happy that more people would flock to the cinema halls to see his take on the iconic DC superhero.

So far, the comic book character has been played by the likes of Christian Bale, George Clooney, Val Kilmer, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton on the celluloid. And out of all these versions, only Bale’s has truly managed to please the audience and critics alike. Bale played the character in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy.

Meanwhile, the Robert Pattinson film will release in theatres on March 4.