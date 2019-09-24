Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Jonas Hill eyed for villain role in The Batman

Jeffrey Wright is in negotiations to play Commissioner Gordon in The Batman, while Jonah Hill will be seen as one of the Caped Crusader’s signature adversaries in the Matt Reeves directorial.

Advertising

Robert Pattinson is toplining the cast as the popular DC Comics superhero.

Jim Gordon, role famously played by Gary Oldman and JK Simmons in the past, is the police commissioner/detective at the Gotham City Police Department and a reluctant ally to Batman.

A source told The Hollywood Reporter, talks with Hill are at an early stage as the two sides are yet to reach consensus on the character he will play. The choice is between two antagonists — Penguin and the Riddler.

Advertising

The film is being billed as a grounded take on the Dark Knight and will feature many of Batman villains.

Reeves is directing the Warner Bros/DC film from his own script. He is also attached to produce with Dylan Clark.

The Batman will hit the theatres on June 25, 2021.