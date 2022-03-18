Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman earns over Rs 3800 crore worldwide

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman is garnering a lot of love from fans across the world. The DC film, which entered its third week on Friday, has so far collected a total of Rs 385o crore worldwide. As per BoxOffice Mojo, the film’s total presently stands at $505,757,833.

The Batman, English version, collected Rs 30.08 crore in its first week, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. As per trade expert Joginder Tuteja, the box office figures in India stand at Rs 44 crore, for all languages.

The Batman has been co-written and directed by Matt Reeves. It features the Caped Crusader who has been prowling the streets of Gotham City for two years, but is struggling with unresolved trauma. He and his ally, Gotham City Police Department Lieutenant Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), are hot on the trail of a serial killer who calls himself the Riddler (Paul Dano).

Robert Pattinson, left, and Zoe Kravitz pose for photographers upon arrival for the screening of the film The Batman in London Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Robert Pattinson, left, and Zoe Kravitz pose for photographers upon arrival for the screening of the film The Batman in London Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The Batman, co-starring Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, is also the first movie in over a year that WB has released exclusively in theatres.

Indianexpress.com’s Shalini Langer gave the superhero film a two-and-a-half star rating. She wrote in her review, “The Batman makes a big deal of a lot about its hero. Everything about him moves in slower motion (that is, for not wanting to call him slow) – which by the way could partly explain the bloated three-hour length of the film. And this Batman really likes talking about himself. “They think I am hiding in the shadows, I am the shadows”, he says early on, just before landing some punches on a few lumpens. “I am Vengeance”, he introduces himself to another such group; “This city is beyond saving, but I have to try,” he says to no one in particular.”