The Batman box office collection Day 1: Robert Pattinson’s DC movie off to a good start with Rs 5.75 crore

Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman is off to a swell start at the Indian box office. The DC movie, which is co-written and directed by Matt Reeves, collected Rs 5.75 crore on its first day, as per BoxOfficeIndia.com.

The Batman features a Caped Crusader who has been prowling the streets of Gotham City for two years, but is struggling with unresolved trauma. He and his ally, Gotham City Police Department Lieutenant Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), are hot on the trail of a serial killer who calls himself the Riddler (Paul Dano).

Also populating the film’s cast are Zoe Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro, who essay the roles of Catwoman, Alfred, Penguin, and Carmine Falcone, respectively.

The Batman is separate from the DC Extended Universe, and is instead a springboard for a self-contained Bat-verse, a cinematic universe full of the superhero’s rogues gallery and supporting characters.

Pattinson spoke to the Associated Press about his experience of filming the movie and said, “I didn’t realise how much work it had actually been. I looked like I had been living under a rock… I hadn’t literally seen the sun in about 18 months. I kind of only feel like I’m vaguely coming back to normal now. Sometimes you can put so much effort into something and then no one even cares, so to know that there’s a kind of ravenous kind of audience.”

The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer gave the movie a mixed review. She wrote, “More sourpuss than Batman, this outing of Gotham City’s caped-masked crusader has him so unhappy and brooding that Pattinson’s other bat avatar, the eternity-grieving vampire of Twilight, was good training. Matt Reeves’s The Batman clearly takes its cues from the fictional world of not just Christopher Nolan’s oh-so-serious The Dark Knight, but also real stuff close home, such as a Black leader talking of change, and some White fanatics laying siege to the seat of power on election day.”