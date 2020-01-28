The Batman begins filming

Robert Pattinson stars in the titular role in The Batman. Robert Pattinson stars in the titular role in The Batman.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman has started production. The DC superhero movie is a reboot of the Batman franchise and is expected to bear no connection to Ben Affleck’s Batman.

We do not know the specifics, but the film will be a standalone movie, not related to anything in the rest of the DC film universe. It will likely not be an origin movie. Reeves has said that the film will focus on Batman’s detective skills, something which has not been explored in detail yet.

“I really like Matt Reeves and his set up. I mean it’s an interesting direction. It’s something from the comics which hasn’t been really explored yet,” Pattinson told Variety last month.

The film has accumulated an impressive cast of characters. Apart from Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, it stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon.

The casting suggests that the Batman will have a whole rogues gallery of supervillains.

Ben Affleck was the last actor to play Batman. He first appeared as the character in Batman v Superman in 2016, and reprised it in 2017’s Justice League. After the critical and commercial failure of Justice League, one of the most expensive films ever made, the actor chose to quit the role.

The Batman will hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

