The Batman and Matrix 4 get new release dates

Matrix 4 and The Batman have got a new release date.

The release of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role, has been postponed. The highly-anticipated movie will not release on October 1, 2021; instead, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune will be taking its place.

According to Variety, the DC superhero movie will now release on March 4, 2022. Originally, it was supposed to hit screens in June 2021 and was pushed back to October 2021 because of the delays in shoot due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Apart from The Batman, Warner Bros. has also pushed the release of The Flash and Shazam 2. The Ezra Miller-starrer will now hit screens on November 4, 2022 instead of June 23, 2022. And, Shazam 2, which was supposed to release on November 4, 2022, will open on June 2, 2023.

Warner Bros. said that since the pandemic put movie productions on a halt in mid-March, it was forced to push the release dates of its films.

In another big development, the fourth film in the Matrix franchise has also got a new release date. Variety reported that the release of the Lana Wachowski directorial has been preponed from April 1, 2022 to December 22, 2021. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett will make a comeback to the franchise with Matrix 4. Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff are the new additions to the sci-fi thriller.

However, some major releases are still planned for 2020. Wonder Woman 1984, Free Guy and Soul are scheduled for release in December.

