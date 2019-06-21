The Angry Birds Movie 2 final trailer: Former enemies Birds and Pigs unite to save the world

The final trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 2 is out. It is the sequel to The Angry Birds Movie, which was based on the popular mobile game of the same name. The first film, despite mixed reviews, became a box office hit and this appears to be the rationale behind The Angry Birds Movie 2 being greenlit.

Despite poor execution, The Angry Birds Movie had its moments of hilarity and did not seem like a total uninspired cash grab like Sony’s own The Emoji Movie. The sequel features new adventures and looks fun, if not terribly original.

After fighting amongst themselves, the birds and pigs have made an alliance against Zeta who wants to destroy them.

The birds are welcomed to the pigs’ high-tech laboratories, where the new gadgets to take on Zeta are being designed. The alliance is, of course, fragile and the former enemies know the friendship is temporary. There are some laugh-out-loud moments.

The trailer is too long, though, a quarter of a minute short of 3 minutes. But the film is promising. Let’s hope it is more consistent than its predecessor.

The voice cast is excellent. It includes Bill Hader, Pete Davidson, Awkwafina, Tiffany Haddish, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Zach Woods, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery, Beck Bennett, Nicki Minaj, Brooklynn Prince and Leslie Jones.

The official synopsis reads, “The flightless angry birds and the scheming green piggies take their beef to the next level in The Angry Birds Movie 2! When a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger, Red (Jason Sudeikis), Chuck (Josh Gad), Bomb (Danny McBride), and Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage) recruit Chuck’s sister Silver (Rachel Bloom) and team up with pigs Leonard (Bill Hader), his assistant Courtney (Awkwafina), and techpig Garry (Sterling K. Brown) to forge an unsteady truce and form an unlikely superteam to save their homes.”

The Angry Birds Movie 2 releases on August 14, 2019