The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Supergirl to Disclosure Day, Project Hail Mary: Top 5 Super Bowl 2026 trailers, ranked

Marvel broke its 16-year streak of dropping a new trailer during Super Bowl. The 2026 edition, however, wasn’t dimmed by the absence of Marvel, thanks to other studios, auteurs, and even its parent company Disney stepping in to unveil trailers of long-awaited films, including original storylines and exciting spin-offs. From all the trailers dropped at Super Bowl 2026, here are the top five, ranked.

Netflix released the first teaser of the much-anticipated spin-off of Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 period drama Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The Adventures of Cliff Booth revolves around Brad Pitt’s character of the laid-back, charming stunt double to Leonardo DiCaprio’s fading Hollywood star Rick Dalton. While the latter won’t be seen in the spin-off, this film will be helmed by David Fincher.

Since Tarantino is still on the lookout for his 10th and final film, Fincher will reunite with Pitt 18 years after classics like Se7en (1995), Fight Club (1999), and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008). The teaser shows Booth on his various adventures, joined at one point by new entrants Elizabeth Debicki and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The teaser ends with Booth placing an Academy Award statuette on his desk, a tribute to the Oscar Pitt won for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood in the Best Supporting Actor category back in 2020.

The first trailer for David Fincher’s ‘THE ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH’ has been released. Coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/E70SJrBUzB — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 9, 2026

Project Hail Mary

While a few glimpses of Project Hail Mary have already been released, the final trailer of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s sci-fi adventure fantasy film was unveiled at Super Bowl. It revolves around Ryan Reynolds’ character of a schoolteacher-turned-astronaut befriending an alien, whom he names Rocky, and finding a way to communicate with him in English. The trailer is a pleasant throwback to Steven Spielberg’s 1982 seminal sci-fi drama E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, hitting that sweet spot between the worldbuilding of science fiction and the intimacy of an unlikely friendship.

It’s adapted by Drew Goddard from a 2021 book by Andy Weir, whose 2011 novel The Martin was also adapted by him into Ridley Scott’s 2015 sci-fi fantasy film The Martian. Project Hail Mary will mark Lord and Miller’s return to direction 12 years after the 2014 buddy cop comedy 22 Jump Street. It’s slated to release in cinemas on March 20.

Disclosure Day

Speaking of aliens and Spielberg, the legendary filmmaker returns to the sci-fi genre with Disclosure Day, a new trailer of which was dropped during Super Bowl. The new trailer is as cryptic as the first one, which released in December, but that’s a good thing. From what can be gauged from both the trailers, the film revolves around Josh O’ Connor’s character trying to unearth confidential government documents that confirm that aliens exist. Also starring Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo, and Colin Firth, Disclosure Day marks the reunion of Spielberg with Jurassic Park (1993) screenwriter David Koepp and legendary 94-year-old music composer John Williams. It’s slated to release in cinemas on June 12.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Disney traded trailers of Marvel’s upcoming tentpole films — Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with that of Jon Favreau’s action fantasy spin-off movie Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. Three years after Disney dropped season 3 of The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal will now reprise his role in a big-screen outing. Also starring Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White of The Bear-fame, the film is slated to release in cinemas on May 22.

Supergirl

The most disappointing trailer that was unveiled at Super Bowl was that of Craig Gillespie’s superhero movie Supergirl, the younger Kryptonian cousin of Superman. Milly Alcock, who was first introduced as the titular character in the end credits scene of James Gunn’s Superman last year, will headline the film. The trailer shows Supergirl meeting Krypto, her puppy, for the first time on her home planet Krypton, which is held captive and is on the verge of obliteration.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read — Super Bowl 2026: Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make relationship official; Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga light up Halftime show

Developed by Gunn and Peter Safran, Supergil is slated to release in cinemas on October 23. Jason Momoa, who also plays Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, will be seen as Lobo in the film. However, the trailer doesn’t really do as great a job of building anticipation for a standalone Supergirl movie as was done by that surprise end-credit scene in Superman.