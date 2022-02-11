scorecardresearch
Friday, February 11, 2022
The Adam Project trailer: Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo are estranged son-father duo in Netflix's sci-fi film

The Adam Project looks fun, overall. There is all the sci-fi and action goodness, and we can be sure there is plenty of Ryan Reynolds' brand of self-deprecating comedy too.

February 11, 2022
The Adam Project will release on March 11. (Photo: Netflix)

A trailer for upcoming Ryan Reynolds-starrer science-fiction drama film The Adam Project is here. Directed by Shawn Levy, behind the Night at the Museum films and Reynolds’ Free Guy, the film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldana.

The film has Walker Scobell playing the role of a troubled kid called Adam ​who lives with his mother (Jennifer Garner) and misses his estranged father (Mark Ruffalo). He is visited by a man who has arrived in what looks like high-tech spacecraft.

The man, played by Reynolds, turns out to be the kid’s future version. The two team together to find their father and save the world as well for there appears to be a Terminator-like plot device and the reason the older Adam’s return to the past is more than just having a tête-à-tête with his younger self.

They appear to be fighting what looks like this movie world’s version of Stormtroopers, armoured aliens or some such.

At first glance, The Adam Project looks like your standard sci-fi fare, but that was true for Reynolds and Levy’s Free Guy too, and the film turned out to have surprising depth and many heartfelt moments.

Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin have penned the script.

The film will release on March 11.

