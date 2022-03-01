The Adam Project trailer: Ryan Reynolds promises an exhilarating sci-fi family entertainer. Watch video

The first trailer of Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner-starrer The Adam Project is out, and it promises an exciting sci-fi adventure.

In the trailer, we see Reynolds joining forces with his younger self to reconcile things with his father (Ruffalo), and also prevent the invention of time travel. Going by the trailer, there is family drama, some witty one-liners and loads of cool-looking action in The Adam Project.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.”

Recently, Jennifer Garner took to Instagram to share a picture of the film’s cast at the premiere. She captioned the photo, “Celebrating The Adam Project is a pinch me moment—I love every frame of this movie and every one of these people. Honestly, I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Helmed by Shawn Levy, The Adam Project will release on Netflix on March 11.