Thanos’ snap was being saved for Avengers Endgame

Avengers: Infinity War had a pretty horrifying ending when Thanos halved the strength of the superheroes (and the rest of the universe) with the snap. Now, screenwriter Stephen McFeely, who wrote the movie’s script with Christopher Markus, reveals that initially the snap was supposed to happen in Avengers: Endgame

While speaking to Empire, McFeely said, “We had so much story in those early drafts of Infinity War that, if anything, we thought we maybe shouldn’t do The Snap until the end of act one of Endgame.”

If that had happened then it would probably have ended with another cliffhanger. But it would not have had the same impact, not anywhere near, what Avengers: Infinity War had.

Avengers: Infinity War was the first part of the two film conclusion of the Thanos storyline (that Kevin Feige has dubbed the Infinity Saga) that began in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr starrer Iron Man. Save for a couple, almost all the major superheroes came together to stop Thanos and his plan to obliterate half of the universe’s life (to no avail).

The film starred Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Pratt and Scarlett Johansson among others.

Previously, Avengers 3 and 4 were titled Infinity War Part 1 and Part 2.

Avengers: Endgame is expected to resolve the Thanos storyline and set up the future slate of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. It releases on April 26.