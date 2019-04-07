Thandie Newton on sexual abuse: It was hard to move on

Toggle Menu
Thandie Newton, who previously claimed she was sexually abused by a casting director during her teens, said after the incident she felt ''worthless'' and ''ashamed'' for a long time.

Thandie Newton said her aim is to make sure her children understand how ”important and possible it is to change”. (Photo: Thandie Newton/ Instagram)

Actor Thandie Newton says it was tough for her to recover as a survivor of sexual abuse.

”The sense of worthlessness, shame – these things are very hard to move on from. But you can,” Newton told Marie Clarie magazine.

The actor said her aim is to make sure her children – Ripley, 18, Nico, 14, and Booker, five – understand how ”important and possible it is to change”.

“One of the things I relish in life is taking responsibility for the things I have inadvertently or otherwise done that have hurt anybody. Particularly with my children, I want them to see how important and possible it is to change,” she added.

