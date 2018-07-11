Coming soon: Thai cave rescue movie

Hollywood wants to make a film on the Thailand cave rescue of 12 students and their coach. (Royal Thai Navy via AP) Hollywood wants to make a film on the Thailand cave rescue of 12 students and their coach. (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

Hollywood has arrived at the foothills of the mountain cave in Thailand as it plans to create a movie on ‘Thai Cave Rescue’. Pure Flix Entertainment is seeking the movie rights of the mission that saw the rescue of a dozen boys who were trapped deep within a labyrinth, confirmed Variety.

Michael Scott, the Managing Partner of Pure Flix, also joined the rest of the world in the successful rescue of those trapped in the cave in Thailand.

The film and television studio also posted a video of Scott on their official Twitter handle.

Pure Flix joins the rest of the world in thanking God for answering prayers for the successful rescue of those trapped in the cave in Thailand. Managing partner Michael Scott, from his home in Thailand, has been helping at the cave rescue in Chiang Rai the past 4 days. pic.twitter.com/htt1vN9oU1 — Pure Flix (@PureFlix) July 10, 2018

The rescue operation, which commenced on Sunday, was carried out in three phases.

On Sunday, it took 11 hours to bring out four persons. On Monday, a second rescue operation by the same team of divers took only nine hours to bring out the next four.

All eight boys were rescued by divers using guide ropes and shared oxygen tanks.

Further three boys were rescued on Tuesday. All were being treated in a Chiang Rai hospital in an isolation ward.

Rest two including the coach were rescued later in the day.

The footballers, who are aged between 11 and 16 years and are members of the Wild Boars soccer team, were found by the British divers on late Monday night last week with footage showing them visibly weak and huddled on a mud mound deep inside the Tham Luang cave.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App