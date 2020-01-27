Texture artist Harsh Agrawal: Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker was a rewarding experience

Daisy Ridley in a still from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Daisy Ridley in a still from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Harsh Agrawal, an Indian native, is a Senior Texture Artist at Disney-owned Industrial Light & Magic, founded by Star Wars creator George Lucas. The company has contributed to some of the biggest film franchises ever, including Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Terminator, Harry Potter and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Harsh’s last project was Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the concluding film in the Skywalker saga of the franchise. He spoke to Indianexpress.com about the studio, film, his career and even offered advice to budding visual effect artists.

Texture artists are responsible for creating the textures, colours, and organic surface qualities needed in the completion of CG creatures and hard-surface models used in production.

What did you study to become a texture artist?

In my high school, I was doing more technical things — studying science and technology. It was in college that I did fine arts and visual effects studies. So it was a combination of technical and artistic stuff.

What does a texture artist do and why did you specifically choose texturing?

This goes back to my interests. I am really passionate about painting and even now I do a lot of painting work. My process includes a lot of painting, even if it is a digital painting. We would take, like, a 3D model, or it could be a creature or environment, and then we would do some painting work on it. So it is a good combination of art and science. This is probably why I enjoy texturing.

So what does a day look like in your job and what do you like most about it?

There are many aspects to it. Usually, I mean day-to-day, it would be like a lot of problem-solving, it could be either creative problem solving and technical problem-solving. So it is almost like a puzzle that is so fun to solve. You start with concept art like some sort of 3D model and then you define the look of an object — whatever the object may be. That process of look development is what I enjoy the most.

So you kind of give objects a realistic look?

It does not have to be realistic. It depends on what the story wants, right? So depending on what kind of project you have joined, it could be a different style, you know. So, for example, I wouldn’t call Star Wars realistic. It has its own style that we needed to be true to.

How was it like working on a huge project like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

It was a great experience. And then the process of collaboration, you know, feedback, learning from all these different people who are doing an amazing job in their respective fields and putting all their efforts to see the movie come together — it was all quite rewarding.

How is Industrial Light & Magic as a workplace?

It is really great. I enjoy working at ILM over here in Singapore. The studio nurtures creativity which I really like. The work-life balance is also really nice. The people I am working with here are very talented. So it is just, you know, probably like a dream place to be.

Any tips for a budding visual effect artist?

The main thing is you need to be really passionate about what you do. You need to enjoy it. And the other thing is to keep yourself motivated, which means finding inspiration. You know, you look at other artwork and other movies and you constantly get inspired from all that amazing work being done around you. Sometimes that inspiration can discourage you. ‘Oh I am never gonna be able to do all that work’. They should use that inspiration as motivation — you know, like, I am gonna work hard and achieve what I wish and go forward from there. So yeah, that would probably be my advice.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd