Toggle Menu
Terry Crews wants to play King Triton in Disney’s The Little Mermaidhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/terry-crews-king-triton-in-the-little-mermaid-5824783/

Terry Crews wants to play King Triton in Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Terry Crews recently reposted a fan art on Twitter depicting him as the legendary merman, posing with a triton, beard, and a crown.

Terry Crews
Terry Crews has pitched to play King Triton in Disney’s upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid. (Photo: Terry Crews/Twitter)

Terry Crews has pitched to play King Triton, the father of mermaid Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

On Tuesday, Crews reposted fan art on Twitter depicting him as the legendary merman, posing with a triton, beard, and a crown.

“If y’all retweet it enough maybe it’ll happen,” the actor captioned, along with mermaid emojis.

The Brooklyn Nine Nine star also added the hashtags #TerryForTriton and #MermanLife.

Previously, Crews tweeted a photoshopped image of himself superimposed over the character from the 1989 original animated film, with the caption “Ariel’s Dad!”

Advertising

The actor’s pitch comes after singer-actor Halle Bailey was cast in the title role.

Directed by Rob Marshall, “The Little Mermaid” is currently in development.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Hilary Swank joins the cast of The Hunt
2 Here’s looking at the rollercoaster ride that has been Hrithik ‘Mr Nice’ Roshan’s life lately
3 David Fincher, Gary Oldman to work on Citizen Kane screenwriter biopic for Netflix