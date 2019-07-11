Terry Crews wants to play King Triton in Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Terry Crews has pitched to play King Triton, the father of mermaid Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid.
On Tuesday, Crews reposted fan art on Twitter depicting him as the legendary merman, posing with a triton, beard, and a crown.
“If y’all retweet it enough maybe it’ll happen,” the actor captioned, along with mermaid emojis.
IF YALL RETWEET IT ENOUGH MAYBE IT’LL HAPPEN! 🧜🏾♀️🧜🏾♂️ KING TRITON! 🔱 #TerryForTriton #MermanLife #RetweetItThenWatchAGTat8 pic.twitter.com/YORlU8Pzrg
— terry crews (@terrycrews) July 9, 2019
The Brooklyn Nine Nine star also added the hashtags #TerryForTriton and #MermanLife.
Previously, Crews tweeted a photoshopped image of himself superimposed over the character from the 1989 original animated film, with the caption “Ariel’s Dad!”
The actor’s pitch comes after singer-actor Halle Bailey was cast in the title role.
Directed by Rob Marshall, “The Little Mermaid” is currently in development.