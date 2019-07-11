Terry Crews wants to play King Triton in Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Terry Crews has pitched to play King Triton, the father of mermaid Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

On Tuesday, Crews reposted fan art on Twitter depicting him as the legendary merman, posing with a triton, beard, and a crown.

“If y’all retweet it enough maybe it’ll happen,” the actor captioned, along with mermaid emojis.

The Brooklyn Nine Nine star also added the hashtags #TerryForTriton and #MermanLife.

Previously, Crews tweeted a photoshopped image of himself superimposed over the character from the 1989 original animated film, with the caption “Ariel’s Dad!”

The actor’s pitch comes after singer-actor Halle Bailey was cast in the title role.

Directed by Rob Marshall, “The Little Mermaid” is currently in development.