Terminator Dark Fate trailer: Sarah Connor and original Terminator save the world once again

A new trailer of Terminator: Dark Fate is out. The film ignores every film in the Terminator franchise that came after Terminator 2: Judgment Day. It is set 27 years after the events of Judgment Day.

Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 “Model 101” return from the original film and feature prominently in the trailer. They team up to protect Mackenzie Davis’ Grace, a soldier-assassin who is cybernetically enhanced and basically fights like a Terminator.

Grace is sent from the future to protect Natalia Reyes’ Daniella “Dani” Ramos, a young woman who is the new target of the machine. Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna) plays the primary antagonist, who can change its molecular structure like Judgment Day’s T-X. Though Rev-9 can also separate itself into two separate, fully autonomous Terminators.

The trailer features a lot of fight scenes. They are all spectacular, but not a big step up from Judgment Day, which is more to do with the timeless visual effects of the latter than anything wrong with Dark Fate.

The film does look promising, especially when the fact that James Cameron is one of the producers, is taken into consideration. Deadpool director Tim Miller is helming it. However, its plot, at least judging by the trailers, does not differ all that much from the first two Terminator movies. Let’s hope the film ends up proving these fears wrong.

The official synopsis reads, “Linda Hamilton (“Sarah Connor”) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (“T-800”) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Terminator Dark Fate releases on November 1, 2019.