Terminator Dark Fate review roundup: Here is what the critics are saying about this Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer

Tim Miller directorial Terminator: Dark Fate has evoked a mostly positive critical reception. It holds a 67 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes after 75 reviews. The critical consensus reads, “Terminator: Dark Fate represents a significant upgrade over its immediate predecessors, even if it lacks the thrilling firepower of the franchise’s best installments.”

Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger return in the roles of Sarah Connor and the T-800 respectively. The actors are reuniting after 28 years. Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta are joining the franchise with this film.

David S Goyer, Justin Rhodes and Billy Ray have penned the script based on the story by James Cameron, Charles Eglee, Josh Friedman, Goyer and Rhodes.

Slate’s Dana Stevens says, “Terminator: Dark Fate seems uninterested in questions of technology, dystopia, gender, race, or even the logic puzzles of time travel. It’s all about the wham-bam with barely a thank you to the three ma’ams at its center.”

The Spectator’s Thomas W Hodgkinson wrote, “Terminator 6 is a worthy addition to the series, which shows that, whatever that thing is that separates us from machines, and which machines will never be able to fake, Arnie has it. And it still counts.”

Screenrant’s Molly Freeman writes, “In Terminator: Dark Fate, Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger shine in a return to form for the franchise, delivering exciting R-rated action.”

Terminator: Dark Fate releases on November 1.