Terminator Dark Fate early reactions: Critics hail this Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton starrer

Tim Miller directorial Terminator: Dark Fate has evoked early positive reactions. The film is a direct sequel to the first two films in the franchise, The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Edward Furlong return to their previous roles. Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta join the franchise with this film.

David S Goyer, Justin Rhodes and Billy Ray have penned the script.

Collider’s Steven Weintraub tweeted, “#TerminatorDarkFate is easily the best Terminator movie since T2. Has some fantastic action and loved how the film features 3 female protagonists that all kick-ass. So awesome seeing Linda Hamilton back as Sarah Connor.”

Fandango’s Erik Davis tweeted, “#TerminatorDarkFate is the best of the TERMINATOR sequels after T2. Easily among the year’s most entertaining action films, it’s thrilling, intense & non-stop, but also a sweet story about making things right. Arnold is great & Linda rules, but Mackenzie Davis THROWS DOWN.”

Slash Film’s Peter Sciretta wrote, “#TerminatorDarkFate is better than you think it’s going to be. Its trying hard to be the Force Awakens of Terminator movies, and mostly succeeds. But it’s lacking Cameron’s innovation, evolution and directing. Arnold is fantastic, the best of his post T2 Terminator appearances.”

The official synopsis reads, “Linda Hamilton (“Sarah Connor”) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (“T-800”) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Terminator: Dark Fate releases on November 1.