Linda Hamilton on Terminator Dark Fate: In this film, the action is ten times bigger

The cast of Terminator: Dark Fate recently released a special featurette at the ongoing San Diego Comic Con. The over one-minute clip gives us a better glimpse of the movie and features director Tim Miller, producer and co-writer James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, who tell us what to expect from the upcoming actioner.

Cameron says the new movie takes things up a notch from what we have previously seen in the franchise. “It’s R-rated, it is grim, it’s gritty, it’s fast, it’s intense. It is just a fast white-knuckle ride, you better watch your ass.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger also makes a short appearance and offers a one-liner for the movie. “Work hard and play hard, and this is what this movie is about,” the actor is heard saying at one point in the video.

Linda Hamilton, who will once again be seen portraying the iconic character of Sarah Connor, says, “In this film, the action is ten times bigger. It’s like holy s**t, holy s**t, holy s**t!”

There is a lot of gun shots, epic explosions and as Cameron says the film looks like a bigger and better version of the first two original Terminators.

Director Tim Miller concluded the video by saying, “This film is relentless, it just does not stop.”

Terminator: Dark Fate will release on October 25 in the UK.