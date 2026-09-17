Tenzing trailer: Genden Phuntsok, Tom Hiddleston recreate historic 1953 Everest ascent

Tenzing trailer: Apple TV on Wednesday dropped the trailer of Jennifer Peedom’s period adventure film Tenzing, which charts the historic ascent to the summit of the Mount Everest by legendary Nepalese-Indian climber Tenzing Norgay and New Zealand mountaineer Edmund Hillary back in 1953 as part of the British Mount Everest expedition.

What’s in the Tenzing trailer?

The trailer starts with Tenzing (Genden Phuntsok) confessing that when he was a child, he used to claim that Mount Everest belongs to him. Since that thought stayed with him, he kept attempting to climb the mountain over the years, as he became a sherpa. Given his experience, even Hillary (Tom Hiddleston) admitted that Tenzing knows the mountain better than anyone else on the planet. “You paved the way, for all of us,” he says, as Tenzing smiles.