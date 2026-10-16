Tenzing movie review: A historic correction that misses the dramatic peak

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Tenzing movie review: Jennifer Peedom's biographical drama reclaims Tenzing Norgay's place in the 1953 Everest expedition, but its frequent flashbacks dilute the drama of his extraordinary achievement

Rating: 3 out of 5
Written by: Alaka Sahani
4 min readNew DelhiOct 16, 2026 05:25 PM IST
TenzingTenzing review: Tenzing works better as a social narrative about perseverance and historical recognition.
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Tenzing, a biographical adventure drama directed by Jennifer Peedom, chronicles the triumphant 1953 Mount Everest expedition, during which Nepalese mountaineer Tenzing Norgay and New Zealander Edmund Hillary became the first climbers to reach the summit of the world’s highest mountain. Rather than adopting a triumphant tone, however, the film is reflective and reverential, paying homage to the majestic Everest, known as Chomolungma, which loosely translates to ‘Goddess Mother of the Earth’ in Tibetan.

The biopic is also a historical course correction, shifting the focus from the British-led expedition to Tenzing, the Bhutia climber whose contribution was crucial to its success. It traces his lifelong obsession with the mountain, beginning in 1924, when, as a young boy in a Tibetan valley, he gazes at Everest with awe. His fascination deepens as he grows older and attempts to join mountaineering expeditions. He first earns his place as a porter before eventually securing a spot as a climber in the 1953 expedition.

The film repeatedly returns to the mountain’s grandeur, reminding viewers of its formidable presence and the indomitable human ambition to reach its summit. Admiring the majestic landscape, British Army officer John Hunt (Willem Dafoe), who led the expedition, wonders, “What’s possible up there? What’s the limit?” The film also pays a quiet tribute to legendary British alpinist George Mallory, recalling Tenzing’s encounter with him as a child and, later, Hillary’s reference to Mallory’s book.

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Through its multiple flashbacks, the film raises philosophical questions about human ambition, faith and the relationship between man and nature. The local belief that Everest is a goddess remains central to the narrative. When Tenzing seeks the blessings of a local deity and asks a priest how to reach the summit, he is told, “You will climb the way a child climbs into mother’s lap.”

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However, as the narrative shifts between the expedition and Tenzing’s life, the film struggles to maintain a sharp focus. While its reverence for Everest lends the story a contemplative quality, the frequent flashbacks interrupt the narrative’s momentum, pulling attention away from the expedition. The film’s strongest premise lies in reclaiming Tenzing’s place in mountaineering history, but these digressions come at the expense of a more compelling account of how this indigenous mountaineer, through sheer determination, made history.

The cinematography by Stefan Duscio makes Tenzing a rewarding visual experience. Peedom, known for her climbing documentaries Sherpa and Mountain, captures the spectacular mountain landscape in all its glory while conveying the formidable challenges of climbing it. The performances of the three actors who portray Tenzing at different stages of his life are engaging. Samdrup Dorje Lama plays him as a boy, Tenzin Dalha as a young man, and Genden Phuntsok as the older climber who joins the 1953 expedition. Both, Tom Hiddleston and Willem Dafoe are wonderful as Hillary and Hunt, respectively.

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Peedom and writer Luke Davies also make a strong statement about outsiders who make history through grit and perseverance. Being a Bhutia, Tenzing was considered an outsider by the Sherpas, while Hillary, a New Zealander, was an outsider among the British climbers. Yet, both overcame these social and cultural boundaries to achieve what had long seemed impossible.

Tenzing works better as a social narrative about perseverance and historical recognition than as a thrilling cinematic account of one of mountaineering’s greatest achievements.

Tenzing movie director: Jennifer Peedom
Tenzing movie cast: Genden Phuntsok, Tom Hiddleston, Willem Dafoe, Caitríona Balfe
Tenzing movie rating: 3 stars

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Alaka Sahani
Alaka Sahani

Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a career spanning over two decades, she has established herself as one of India’s most authoritative voices in cinematic journalism, known for an analytical approach and insights that transcend the standard cycle of celebrity journalism. Expertise & Accolades In 2014, Alaka was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Film Critic. Her Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) citation specifically lauded her for "highlighting facets of cinema beyond glamour and gossip" and for her ability to delve into the contemporary relevance of iconic filmmakers. Her commitment to journalistic integrity was further recognised in 2019 with a Special Mention at the Red Ink Awards for her investigative feature, 'In Search of a Star'. Her article titled 'People Like Us', published in The Indian Express on March 27, 2022, was shortlisted for Red Ink Award, 2023. Global Industry Leadership Alaka’s expertise is sought after by major international and domestic film bodies: Golden Globes: In 2025, she joined the international voting body for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. National Film Awards: She served on the prestigious jury for the 68th National Film Awards, helping select the finest contributions to Indian cinema. Global Perspective: Her work consistently bridges the gap between commercial Bollywood A-listers and emerging independent talents, offering nuanced insights into both Indian regional cinema and international film trends. Focus & Vision Beyond the screen, Alaka is a dedicated observer of Mumbai’s vibrant theatre scene and the historical evolution of the moving image. Through her long-form articles and deep-dive interviews, she continues to challenge "tried-and-tested" templates, providing readers with a deep understanding of the artistic and systemic workings of the Indian and global film industry. ... Read More

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