Tenzing movie review: A historic correction that misses the dramatic peak

Tenzing, a biographical adventure drama directed by Jennifer Peedom, chronicles the triumphant 1953 Mount Everest expedition, during which Nepalese mountaineer Tenzing Norgay and New Zealander Edmund Hillary became the first climbers to reach the summit of the world’s highest mountain. Rather than adopting a triumphant tone, however, the film is reflective and reverential, paying homage to the majestic Everest, known as Chomolungma, which loosely translates to ‘Goddess Mother of the Earth’ in Tibetan.

The biopic is also a historical course correction, shifting the focus from the British-led expedition to Tenzing, the Bhutia climber whose contribution was crucial to its success. It traces his lifelong obsession with the mountain, beginning in 1924, when, as a young boy in a Tibetan valley, he gazes at Everest with awe. His fascination deepens as he grows older and attempts to join mountaineering expeditions. He first earns his place as a porter before eventually securing a spot as a climber in the 1953 expedition.