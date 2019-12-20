Tenet trailer: Nolan’s next promises to be a Inception-esque espionage drama

Tenet will be released on July 17, 2020. Tenet will be released on July 17, 2020.

The trailer of much-awaited Tenet is out, and it promises to be an espionage drama like you have never seen before. Directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and Dimple Kapadia among others.

From the looks of it, John David Washington seems to be playing a resurrected operative who is recruited by an elite group ‘trying to prevent World War 3’. Along the way, Washington’s character face forces who seem to have the ability to manipulate time, and he is forced to ‘look at the world in a new way’. Tenet comes across as a mind-bending affair much like Nolan’s critically acclaimed Inception.

Talking about Tenet, Robert Pattinson had earlier told USA Today, “I have been a little wary of doing big movies for years and years, but there’s just something about Chris Nolan’s stuff. He seems like the only director now who can do what is essentially a very personal, independent movie that has huge scale. I read the script and it’s unreal.”

While details of Tenet are scarce, the makers have described the film as “an action epic which is about the world of international espionage.”

Tenet will hit screens on July 17, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd