Tenet to release on July 17? Here’s what the theatre owners association said

Tenet is still scheduled to be released on July 17. (Photo: Warner Bros) Tenet is still scheduled to be released on July 17. (Photo: Warner Bros)

A majority of theatres around the world — as much as 90 per cent of them — are expected to reopen by the time Christopher Nolan’s espionage action thriller Tenet approaches its release date, as per The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) who spoke to Business Insider.

Tenet is the only big summer film that has not postponed its release date. The film is still scheduled to be released on July 17 though their latest trailer only said ‘Coming to theaters’ instead of the actual release date. This led many to speculate that the makers might shift the release.

John David Washington is Tenet’s leading man. Other stars of the film include Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine (a Nolan mainstay), Kenneth Branagh and Dimple Kapadia.

Nolan has also penned Tenet’s screenplay. Ludwig Göransson is composing the music. Hoyte van Hoytema, who has worked with Nolan on Interstellar and Dunkirk before, has handled the camera.

Nolan has produced the film with his wife Emma Thomas through their production company Syncopy. Tenet will be released in IMAX, 35 mm, and 70 mm formats.

