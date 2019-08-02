Tenet teaser: The first footage of Christopher Nolan’s film features John David Washington

The teaser of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Tenet has been released with Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Before releasing the teaser on YouTube, the makers have launched it in theaters for the movie-going audience.

The short teaser shows John David Washington walking towards a cracked piece of glass. The text on the screen reads, “Time has come for a new protagonist,” followed by “Time has come for a new kind of mission.”

Watch the teaser of Tenet here:

Alongside John David Washington, the film also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

It was only a few days ago that Kapadia’s look from Tenet was leaked on the internet. The movie is currently being shot in Estonia. According to Warner Bros, the film is an espionage thriller and will be shot in seven countries.

The plot details of the film have not been revealed yet and going by this teaser, it can be said that the plot is still safely under wraps.

Tenet releases on July 17, 2020.