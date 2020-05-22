Tenet trailer: Christopher Nolan’s film ‘reverses the flow of time’

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson among others. Directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson among others.

The second trailer of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is out, and it does not answer the questions that you may have asked after watching the first one.

Here, the time manipulation isn’t explained further, but we do get a sense that there is a larger conspiracy at play and John David Washington’s character seems to be at the center of it all. His main task entails preventing ‘World War 3’. Robert Pattinson has a larger role in this trailer, and it looks like his interests align with Washington. But the story of ‘inversion’ and ‘reversing the flow of time’ isn’t discussed much and it seems like that is going to be the key to it all.

Watch the trailer of Tenet here:

The moments towards the end of the trailer set inside a theater where the entire audience seems to have fainted seem quite eerie.

Alongside John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, Tenet also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clemence Poesy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

Director Christopher Nolan had earlier told Entertainment Weekly, “We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places. We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way.”

While Tenet’s original release date was July 17, the new trailer does not have a release date and instead just says ‘Coming to Cinemas’.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd