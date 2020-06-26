Tenet to now release on August 12

Tenet will now release on August 12. Tenet will now release on August 12.

The release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has been pushed again, and as per the new announcement by Warner Bros, the film will now release in theaters on August 12.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the John David Washington-starrer was scheduled to open in theaters on July 17, but was later pushed to July 31, given the current circumstances. This is the second delay in the film’s release.

Warner Bros said in a statement, “Warner Bros is committed to bringing ‘Tenet’ to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time.”

The Christopher Nolan film has already got fans discussing the plot, even though there isn’t much that has been revealed in the trailers. In a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Nolan said, “This film is not a time-travel film. It deals with time and the different ways in which time can function. Not to get into a physics lesson, but inversion is this idea of material that has had its entropy inverted, so it’s running backwards through time, relative to us.”

Actor Kenneth Branagh, who plays a significant role in Tenet, told Collider, “Nolan seems to be able to manipulate time. Not only does he obsess about doing it in the stories of his movies, in the making of them he seems to stop time to address difficult things.”

The film also stars veteran Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia. Branagh spoke about her role in the film to PTI and said, “She’s got a really smashing part in Tenet. I know that our master director, Mr Nolan, was thrilled with her and our leading man, John David Washington was completely in love with her by the time they finished working together.”

Tenet also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Michael Caine among others.

