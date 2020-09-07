Tenet nears $150 million mark worldwide

Tenet features John David Washington in the lead role. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has opened with a disappointing 20 million dollars in its domestic (North America) market. Its worldwide total currently stands at 146 million dollars, according to Forbes. While it all sounds impressive on paper, especially considering we are living through a pandemic, this espionage thriller will need to earn 650 million dollars just to break even.

Warner Bros has been saying that it will be the movie’s legs that will count as it is a marathon and not a sprint. Still, as theaters continue to reopen, more and more films will challenge Tenet, and the film’s success is not guaranteed.

Just the name of Christopher Nolan is enough to make a movie a commercial success, but this time it is going to be a huge challenge. Known for his cerebral blockbusters like The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, Interstellar and Dunkirk, Nolan prefers the theatrical experience over streaming, so for the time being at least, there isn’t going to be a Mulan-like distribution of Tenet.

Tenet features John David Washington in the lead role. His character is tasked with saving the world from a war which, in the promos, a character says is worse than Armageddon.

The movie also stars Kenneth Branagh, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and Michael Caine.

Tenet has received positive reviews. At Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a rating of 74 per cent. The critical consensus reads, “A visually dazzling puzzle for film lovers to unlock, Tenet serves up all the cerebral spectacle audiences expect from a Christopher Nolan production.”

