Tenet movie release LIVE UPDATES

Tenet has released in theatres. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has finally hit Indian theatres. Even though the film released months ago in the international market, it is making its way to Indian cinemas now as theatres here were shut down due to the pandemic. Many theatres in the country have now reopened, keeping the new safety norms in mind.

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh among others. The film’s trailer did not reveal much about the plot, but from what we have seen so far, the film appears to be a mind-bending action-thriller that manipulates the concept of time.

John David Washington plays a character named the Protagonist who has been given the task to save the world from World War III. Talking about working with Nolan, Washington said, “He exceeded my expectations. I can’t speak for everybody else, but in my experience, Chris is an actor’s director. He fully embraced and championed my performance and spontaneity, and my contributions, using my instincts and what I felt like I could bring to the table.”

Tenet is actor Dimple Kapadia’s first collaboration with Christopher Nolan. In the film, Kapadia plays Priya, an Indian arms dealer. A part of the movie was filmed in India as well.

In a conversation with PTI, Kapadia said, “I think doing Tenet has really changed my life. I was always a reluctant actor, I kept putting things off and not doing them. But Tenet has really changed that for me. I’m raring to go now. I want to do a lot of work now, good work.”

The actor added that she wants people to see Tenet in theatres. “My only desire for the film is that people should actually enjoy it in theatres. I know these are trying times, but this film is made for the big screen. It is absolutely fantastic and unbelievable. You have to see it to believe it. At the same time, people should take complete care,” Dimple Kapadia said.