Tenet review roundup: ‘A riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma’

Tenet has been directed by Christopher Nolan.

Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated Tenet has finally released internationally. The John David Washington and Robert Pattinson starrer, which hit the big screen in over 70 countries today, has been receiving mixed reviews from critics.

UK’s The Guardian called it ‘superb cinema.’ Film critic Peter Bradshaw gave it five stars in his review and wrote, “Tenet is a gigantically confusing, gigantically entertaining and gigantically gigantic metaphysical action thriller in which a protagonist called The Protagonist battles cosmic incursions from the future while time flows backwards and forwards at the same time. There’s a 747 plane that crashes into a warehouse and then uncrashes back out of it, for reasons that are not immediately obvious.”

Sydney Morning Herald film critic Sandra Hall gave it three-and-a-half stars. She wrote, “Tenet contains the best and worst of Nolan. Spread over a broad and beautiful canvas spanning seven countries, it has a barely comprehensible plot which has been sending the internet into a frenzy of arcane intellectual speculation since a short teaser trailer was released months ago.”

Spanish critic Luis Martinez, who writes for El Mundo, called the movie wonderful. A section of the review read, “Christopher Nolan turns the spy thriller into a disproportionate palindromic spectacle that recovers the pleasure of perplexity in cinema.”

Scotland’s The Herald gave it three out of five stars. Its movie critic Alison Rowat wrote, “The cast is first class, from relative newcomer John David Washington as the Protagonist to his crime-fighting partner Neil (Robert Pattinson). Acting everyone else off the screen is Kenneth Branagh as a megalomaniac Russian oligarch, with Elizabeth Debicki as his cowed wife. All terrific, but then we come to the story. A riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma is just the start of it. Adding to the confusion is dialogue that for long stretches is impossible to make out. There is clever, and there is too clever by half. Nolan’s tale is the latter, and his picture is poorer for it.”

Irish critic Alan Corr, who writes for RTE, called Tenet a ‘head-wreck.’ A section of his review read, “It’s a high concept thriller which never fails to take itself with deadly seriousness but Tenet fails to live up to the intriguing set-up in the first act and doesn’t quite convince the viewer of its internal logic as much as, say, The Matrix, Interstellar or Inception.”

Tenet is yet to be released in the US, India and China.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd