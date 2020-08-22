Tenet final trailer: Christopher Nolan’s epic espionage thriller reveals how ‘time-inversion’ works

Tenet is about a concept called inversion which plays with time and yet is explicitly not time-travel. (Photo: Warner Bros)

The third and final trailer for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming espionage thriller Tenet is out. The long-ish trailer, which is set to Travis Scott’s single, reveals more details about the plot, characters and showcases some great action and cool looking visuals.

This espionage thriller has John David Washington leading the cast as the agent working with a covert organisation looking to prevent the Armageddon. The film employs a concept called inversion which plays with time and yet is explicitly not time-travel. This central concept, around which the entire film revolves, sounds fascinating and also looks great in practice, at least in trailers.

The trailer is full of stunning things to show you. The action sequences look gritty and rooted. Visuals, especially in which time seems to go backwards, are really well-done. It looks like the sky-high budget (for a movie based on an original concept) of more than 200 million dollars was spent well.

We also see more of Kenneth Branagh’s villain, who so far appears to be a cardboard Russian gangster that’s pretty common in spy movies.

Branagh had earlier described the movie’s huge scale earlier while speaking to Irish Times. He said, “This the fabric of the script weaves in so many characters across so many countries and layers of plot and meaning. The conceit is really bold. It’s one of those things that’s almost unique to Chris Nolan. It’s a massive, action-packed blockbuster that reads as a really personal movie with intellectual dazzle.”

Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, and Michael Caine also star.

Tenet releases in theatres on September 3, “where theatres are open.”

