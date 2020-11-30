Tenet: Everything you need to know about Christopher Nolan’s action-thriller

Tenet hits Indian theatres on December 4. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is finally hitting Indian theatres. The film already released in several important markets around the world including North America and China earlier this year to disappointing box office returns.

Here is all we know about the big-budget action-thriller, which is Nolan’s first film since 2017’s Dunkirk.

Who has made Tenet?

Christopher Nolan has written and directed Tenet. He has also produced the film with his wife Emma Thomas through their production company Syncopy. Warner Bros, Nolan’s studio of choice since 2005’s The Prestige, is the co-producer.

Music, cinematography and editing

Ludwig Göransson has composed the music for Tenet. Hans Zimmer, Nolan’s longtime collaborator, was unavailable since he was working on Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Hoyte van Hoytema, who has worked with Nolan on Interstellar and Dunkirk, has handled the camera. Jennifer Lame, whose recent credits include Marriage Story and Midsommar, has edited Tenet.

Cast

John David Washington is the leading man. The movie also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and our own Dimple Kapadia.

What is Tenet about?

If Inception was about planting ideas in a man’s head by invading his dreams, Tenet is about manipulating the flow of time. Specifically, making it run in reverse. How? The trailers don’t make it clear, and that is good. Washington’s character, called the Protagonist, is tasked to prevent World War III. Branagh’s Russian oligarch Sator is the bad guy, though we do not know what his plans are. Presumably, starting the said World War?

Taking complex concepts and presenting them through fairly uncomplicated plots is something Nolan does really well. Take for instance, Inception’s dream-sharing or Interstellar’s black hole and time-travel.

Release

Tenet will release in India on December 4.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd