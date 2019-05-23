Tenet: Everything we know about Christopher Nolan’s upcoming ‘event film’

Christopher Nolan is back after 2017’s war epic Dunkirk. His upcoming feature is titled Tenet. Being a Nolan film, the speculation has already begun and we can be sure it will have extensive marketing push by the studio of his choice: Warner Bros.

So, what do we know about it? We know Nolan is producing the film with his wife Emma Thomas through their production company Syncopy.

We know how the main cast looks like. It has several notable names as befits a Nolan film, and even one from India. Denzel Washington’s son John David Washington, who rose to fame with Spike Lee’s darkly comic Oscar-winning drama BlacKkKlansman, is one of the leading men.

Other names are Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and our own Dimple Kapadia. Pattinson is donning the cape of Batman for the same studio as well.

Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh have worked with the filmmaker previously. Caine starred in Batman Begins, The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar and even made a voice cameo in Dunkirk. Branagh appeared in Dunkirk.

The film is being described as an event film, which can be said for basically every Chris Nolan film in his post-The Dark Knight career. Hoyte van Hoytema, with whom Nolan also worked in Interstellar and Dunkirk, has signed up for Tenet as well. He is shooting the film on Imax and 70mm, the latter being Nolan’s format of choice.

Hans Zimmer, whose collaborations with Nolan are famous, is not scoring Tenet. This is likely because he is busy with Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune that is also scheduled for release in 2020.

Ludwig Göransson, known for Black Panther, is Nolan’s choice for Tenet

What about the plot? The film is called “an action epic which is about the world of international espionage” and that’s about it. More details will come out soon since the film has begun filming. It will be shot in seven countries including the UK and India.

Tenet is scheduled for a release on July 17, 2020.