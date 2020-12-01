Tenet character guide: The who’s who of Christopher Nolan’s action-thriller

Tenet releases in India on December 4. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Christopher Nolan’s latest film Tenet will hit Indian screens on December 4. The multi-starrer revolves around a secretive outfit that tasks John David Washington’s character, fittingly called Protagonist, to save the world from World War III.

Here is a brief guide to every major character in Tenet.

1. Protagonist

John David Washington plays the character named Protagonist in Tenet. He is an agent who is tasked to save the world from World War III. The promos show him being taught the art of time-manipulation by a scientist, played by Clémence Poésy. He also poses as a diplomat to Kenneth Branagh’s Sator, and is proficient in hand-to-hand combat. It stands to reason that he is a spy.

2. Neil

Played by Robert Pattinson, Neil is the handler and probably a friend of Protagonist. The trailers show them having adventures together, so we assume at least a part of the movie is them in a mini buddy cop movie.

3. Andrei Sator

Kenneth Branagh’s villain Sator is a Russian oligarch who is up to no good. He does appear to know a lot about inversion, the time-manipulation that is at the centre of Tenet.

4. Katherine Barton

Elizabeth Debicki’s character Katherine Barton is an art connoisseur and is in an unhappy marriage with Sator. She meets Protagonist, and there is something between the two that Sator does not like. Perhaps an affair?

5. Priya Singh

Dimple Kapadia plays a shady Mumbai-based arms dealer named Priya Singh in Tenet.

6. Barbara

Clémence Poésy plays a scientist who explains inversion to Protagonist inside a lab. It is not known yet if her character does anything apart from just being a source of exposition.

7. Sir Michael Crosby

Sir Michael Caine plays a British intelligence officer in Tenet. His role appears to be akin to what he played in Inception.

8. Ives

Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be seen in the role of a military commander in Tenet.

