Tenet behind-the-scenes featurette reveals how Christopher Nolan’s epic thriller came to life

Tenet stars John David Washington in the lead role. (Photo: Warner Bros)

A behind-the-scenes featurette for Tenet is out. The clip features moments from the filming of Christopher Nolan’s epic espionage thriller as well as interviews of the cast and crew members.

The clip underlines how Nolan avoids the need for computer-generated imagery and prefers real locations and practical effects. Of course, those things cost a lot, but then the British-American filmmaker is one of the few directors who can ask a studio 200 million dollars for a movie with an original concept.

Although Christopher Nolan has always preferred tangible sets and actually building contraptions to do complex effects, in Tenet, he went and blew up a Boeing 747 plane. This is crazy, even for him.

The other takeaway from the clip is that the sports career of lead actor John David Washington helped him do action scenes while shooting Tenet.

Washington, who gained spotlight after his performance in Spike Lee’s racial drama BlacKkKlansman, is playing a character called the Protagonist in Tenet who gets introduced to a concept called inversion, which reverses the entropy of an object or person. It is a fascinatingly new way to play with time.

Tenet reviews roundup: 'A riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma'

Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh also star in Tenet.

Tenet has scored 85 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, with mostly positive reviews. The consensus reads, “A visually dazzling puzzle for film lovers to unlock, Tenet serves up all the cerebral spectacle audiences expect from a Christopher Nolan production.”

Tenet is out in several markets. There is no word on India release yet.

