Tenet all set for home release in US

Tenet stars John David Washington in the lead role. (Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

After several months in pandemic-altered theatres, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet will head to home release in US on December 15, Warner Bros. said Thursday.

Tenet will be available digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K just before the holidays, potentially bringing an end to its turbulent but singular run in theatres. The film remains the only major Hollywood release to test cinemas during COVID-19.

Tenet has managed to amass $350 million in box office worldwide, but it struggled to kickstart domestic moviegoing after opening stateside on September 3. Contending with limited capacity regulations and theatres that remained closed in some states, the Warner Bros. release has so far grossed $53.8 million at the US and Canadian box office.

Tenet was never able to play in Los Angeles or New York, the country’s two biggest markets, which both remain closed. In its ninth week of release in the US, Tenet grossed $885,000 in 1,601 locations last weekend.

Christopher Nolan has argued that result, given the circumstances, wasn’t so bad. But following the release of Tenet, along with rising virus cases in the US and Europe, other big-budget releases moved out of 2020.

“I am worried that the studios are drawing the wrong conclusions from our release — that rather than looking at where the film has worked well and how that can provide them with much needed revenue, they’re looking at where it hasn’t lived up to pre-COVID expectations and will start using that as an excuse to make exhibition take all the losses from the pandemic instead of getting in the game and adapting — or rebuilding our business, in other words,” Nolan told The Los Angeles Times.

Warner Bros. didn’t announce on-demand or streaming plans for Tenet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.