Tell It Like a Woman: Film starring Jacqueline Fernandez pulls off surprise Oscar nomination, will compete against RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ for Best Original Song

Jacqueline Fernandez has had a difficult past few months, but she had reason to celebrate on Tuesday, when the film Tell it Like a Woman scored an Oscar nomination. Jacqueline is a part of the anthology film’s sprawling international cast, and appears in an India-set segment helmed by Leena Yadav.

Tell It Like a Woman scored a surprise nomination in the Best Original Song category, for the track “Applause,” by Diane Warren. The film will compete against RRR’s “Naatu Naatu,” and songs from Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Reacting to the news, Jacqueline took to Instagram on Wednesday, and wrote, “Beyond words right now 🙏 Congratulations to @dianewarren @sofiacarson for the Oscar nomination for ‘Applause’ and making us all proud! It was an honour to be associated with this beautiful film ‘Tell it like a woman’ alongside such esteemed artists! Thank you @leenaclicks @chiaratilesi @lucasakoskin @andreaiervolinoproducer @wditogether @aseematographer @arrahman ❤️❤️.” She also took the opportunity to congratulate team RRR for their achievement. She added, “Also big congratulations to Team RRR for Naatu Naatu nomination!!! My best wishes and love to the entire team and all the nominees ❤️.”

Tell It Like a Woman also features actors such as Eva Longoria, Cara Delevigne, Marcia Gay Harden, and Jennifer Hudson. The film tells seven ‘inspirational and empowering’ stories of women, directed by women, and was filmed in Italy, India, Japan, and the U.S. In addition to RRR’s sole nomination, the documentary All That Breathes was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category, while The Elephant Whisperers was nominated in the Best Documentary Short category.

Jacqueline drew negative press last year for her association with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She was last seen in the films Ram Setu and Cirkus, both of which bombed at the box office.