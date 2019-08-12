Teen Choice Awards 2019: Winners list

The Teen Choice Awards 2019 was held on Monday in Los Angeles. The awards honour the preceding year’s biggest achievements in fields like film, sports, television, music fashion and social media among others.
Avengers: Endgame, arguably the biggest film event of this decade, and Disney (with Aladdin and Spider-man: Far From Home) dominated the awards. Riverdale took the most awards in the TV category.
Here is the full list of winners at Teen Choice Awards 2019:
Choice Action Movie
Avengers: Endgame (winners)
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Bumblebee
Captain Marvel
Men in Black: International
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Choice Action Movie Actor
Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Endgame (winner)
Chris Evans – Avengers: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth – Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International
John Cena – Bumblebee
Paul Rudd – Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame
Samuel L. Jackson – Captain Marvel
Choice Action Movie Actress
Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Endgame (winner)
Brie Larson – Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame
Evangeline Lilly – Ant-Man and the Wasp
Hailee Steinfeld – Bumblebee
Tessa Thompson – Men in Black: International
Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Endgame
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie
Aladdin (winner)
Aquaman
Dark Phoenix
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Mary Poppins Returns
Shazam!
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor
Will Smith – Aladdin (winner)
James McAvoy – Dark Phoenix
Jason Momoa – Aquaman
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Mary Poppins Returns
Mena Massoud – Aladdin
Zachary Levi – Shazam!
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress
Naomi Scott – Aladdin (winner)
Amber Heard – Aquaman
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Katherine Waterston – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Keira Knightley – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Sophie Turner – Dark Phoenix
Choice Drama Movie
After (WINNER)
Bohemian Rhapsody
Breakthrough
Five Feet Apart
The Hate U Give
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Choice Drama Movie Actor
Hero Fiennes Tiffin – After (winner)
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Cole Sprouse – Five Feet Apart
Noah Centineo – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Choice Drama Movie Actress
Josephine Langford – After (winner)
Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give
Chrissy Metz – Breakthrough
Haley Lu Richardson – Five Feet Apart
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Lana Condor – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Choice Comedy Movie
Crazy Rich Asians (WINNER)
Instant Family
Isn’t It Romantic
Little
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Perfect Date
Choice Comedy Movie Actor
Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date (WINNER)
Henry Golding – Crazy Rich Asians
Kevin Hart – Night School
Liam Hemsworth – Isn’t It Romantic
Mark Wahlberg – Instant Family
Ryan Reynolds – Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Laura Marano – The Perfect Date (winner)
Awkwafina – Crazy Rich Asians
Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians
Marsai Martin – Little
Rebel Wilson – Isn’t It Romantic
Tiffany Haddish – Night School
Choice Movie Villain
Josh Brolin – Avengers: Endgame (winner)
Johnny Depp – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Jude Law – Captain Marvel
Mark Strong – Shazam!
Marwan Kenzari – Aladdin
Patrick Wilson – Aquaman
Choice Drama TV Show
Riverdale (winner)
Good Trouble
Marvel’s Runaways
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Star
The Resident
Choice Drama TV Actor
Cole Sprouse – Riverdale (winner)
Adam Huber – Dynasty
Justin Hartley – This Is Us
K.J. Apa – Riverdale
Oliver Stark – 9-1-1
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress
Lili Reinhart – Riverdale (winner)
Camila Mendes – Riverdale
Cierra Ramirez – Good Trouble
Maia Mitchell – Good Trouble
Ryan Destiny – Star
Sofia Carson – Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
Shadowhunters (winner)
Charmed
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Legacies
Supernatural
The 100