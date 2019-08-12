Teen Choice Awards 2019: Winners list

The Teen Choice Awards 2019 was held on Monday in Los Angeles. The awards honour the preceding year’s biggest achievements in fields like film, sports, television, music fashion and social media among others.

Avengers: Endgame, arguably the biggest film event of this decade, and Disney (with Aladdin and Spider-man: Far From Home) dominated the awards. Riverdale took the most awards in the TV category.

Here is the full list of winners at Teen Choice Awards 2019:

Choice Action Movie

Avengers: Endgame (winners)

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Bumblebee

Captain Marvel

Men in Black: International

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Choice Action Movie Actor

Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Endgame (winner)

Chris Evans – Avengers: Endgame

Chris Hemsworth – Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International

John Cena – Bumblebee

Paul Rudd – Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame

Samuel L. Jackson – Captain Marvel

Choice Action Movie Actress

Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Endgame (winner)

Brie Larson – Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame

Evangeline Lilly – Ant-Man and the Wasp

Hailee Steinfeld – Bumblebee

Tessa Thompson – Men in Black: International

Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Endgame

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie

Aladdin (winner)

Aquaman

Dark Phoenix

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Mary Poppins Returns

Shazam!

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor

Will Smith – Aladdin (winner)

James McAvoy – Dark Phoenix

Jason Momoa – Aquaman

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Mary Poppins Returns

Mena Massoud – Aladdin

Zachary Levi – Shazam!

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress

Naomi Scott – Aladdin (winner)

Amber Heard – Aquaman

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Katherine Waterston – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Keira Knightley – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Sophie Turner – Dark Phoenix

Choice Drama Movie

After (WINNER)

Bohemian Rhapsody

Breakthrough

Five Feet Apart

The Hate U Give

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Hero Fiennes Tiffin – After (winner)

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Cole Sprouse – Five Feet Apart

Noah Centineo – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Josephine Langford – After (winner)

Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give

Chrissy Metz – Breakthrough

Haley Lu Richardson – Five Feet Apart

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Lana Condor – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Choice Comedy Movie

Crazy Rich Asians (WINNER)

Instant Family

Isn’t It Romantic

Little

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

The Perfect Date

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date (WINNER)

Henry Golding – Crazy Rich Asians

Kevin Hart – Night School

Liam Hemsworth – Isn’t It Romantic

Mark Wahlberg – Instant Family

Ryan Reynolds – Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Laura Marano – The Perfect Date (winner)

Awkwafina – Crazy Rich Asians

Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians

Marsai Martin – Little

Rebel Wilson – Isn’t It Romantic

Tiffany Haddish – Night School

Choice Movie Villain

Josh Brolin – Avengers: Endgame (winner)

Johnny Depp – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Jude Law – Captain Marvel

Mark Strong – Shazam!

Marwan Kenzari – Aladdin

Patrick Wilson – Aquaman

Choice Drama TV Show

Riverdale (winner)

Good Trouble

Marvel’s Runaways

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Star

The Resident

Choice Drama TV Actor

Cole Sprouse – Riverdale (winner)

Adam Huber – Dynasty

Justin Hartley – This Is Us

K.J. Apa – Riverdale

Oliver Stark – 9-1-1

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress

Lili Reinhart – Riverdale (winner)

Camila Mendes – Riverdale

Cierra Ramirez – Good Trouble

Maia Mitchell – Good Trouble

Ryan Destiny – Star

Sofia Carson – Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

Shadowhunters (winner)

Charmed

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Legacies

Supernatural

The 100