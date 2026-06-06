Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce eye Madison Square Garden for their July wedding. Here’s why

Wedding speculation surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has reached a new level, with multiple reports suggesting that New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden could play host to what may become one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings in recent memory.

While neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed any wedding plans, reports from Page Six and TMZ claim that the couple is eyeing the July 3 weekend for a ceremony in New York. Sources cited by the outlets suggest that Madison Square Garden has emerged as the leading contender for the venue, with preparations reportedly centred around ensuring maximum privacy for the high-profile event.

According to Page Six, “Everyone’s been sworn to secrecy,” with one source claiming that privacy was the couple’s top priority while considering locations for the ceremony.

Why Madison Square Garden?

At first glance, Madison Square Garden may seem like an unusual choice for a wedding. However, reports suggest the venue’s extensive security infrastructure is one of its biggest advantages.

A source told Page Six that guests could be transported to the venue in blacked-out buses, while the arena’s multiple entrances would help maintain privacy. Another source added, “If you have billions you can transform the space into a wedding venue.”

The venue offers additional privacy benefits, including the absence of windows that could allow photographers to capture images from outside. The arena’s underground parking facilities would reportedly allow guests to arrive and leave without attracting public attention.

Reports further suggest that security plans could involve both the New York Police Department and private security companies, with some measures potentially extending to street closures around the venue.

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Interestingly, Madison Square Garden’s event calendar remains clear between June 29 and July 6, fuelling further speculation about a possible booking.

The venue holds special significance for Swift, who has performed there multiple times throughout her career, including during her Fearless and Speak Now tours, as well as several Z100 Jingle Ball appearances.

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More than 1,000 guests expected

According to TMZ, the wedding could be one of the largest celebrity gatherings of the year, with between 1,100 and 1,200 guests expected to attend. Swift and Kelce have chosen to communicate with invitees through text messages rather than traditional wedding invitations, another step aimed at maintaining secrecy around the event.

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Several celebrity names have surfaced in reports about the guest list including Karlie Kloss, Benson Boone, Zoe Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez.

Earlier there were speculations that Swift might choose Rhode Island, where she owns a well-known seaside property, as the wedding location.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship timeline

Swift and Kelce have been together since the summer of 2023 and made their relationship public later that year.

Throughout their romance, the Grammy-winning singer became a familiar face at Kansas City Chiefs games, regularly cheering on Kelce from the stands alongside friends and family.

Kelce, meanwhile, frequently supported Swift during her record-breaking Eras Tour, attending several concerts and interacting with fans. One of the most memorable moments came during a London show in 2024, when he made a surprise appearance on stage during her performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

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The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in August 2025, taking their relationship to the next chapter.