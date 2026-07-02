Taylor Swift wedding on July 3, rehearsal dinner on July 2: Timeline of the events

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all set to celebrate their nuptials at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 2 and 3, 2026. While Taylor and Travis have stayed mum about the celebrations, fans of the ‘Love Story’ singer and multiple media outlets all across the globe have been trying to find out all the details about the celebrations.

It was previously reported by the New York Times that the wedding celebrations will be held over the July 4 weekend and recently, a law enforcement official who had received a brief on the security plans confirmed to Associated Press that the event on the night July 2 will be a rehearsal dinner, and the wedding will be held on the night of July 3 (EST).

On Wednesday, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch also hinted about Taylor’s event at MSG without going into specific details. “I would be remiss not to mention an event that we are tracking at Madison Square Garden on Friday night,” she said, adding, “The NYPD will, of course, have a detail in place, but I am not going to go into more specifics on that at this time.”

A truck is unloaded outside New York’s Madison Square Garden, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) A truck is unloaded outside New York’s Madison Square Garden, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

What time do festivities begin for Taylor-Travis’ wedding?

The timeline of the events across two days has been shared by CBS. The network said that the rehearsal dinner on July 2 will take place at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, and 100 people are expected to attend. The event is set to begin at 6:00 pm EST (3:30 am IST), and will go on till 10:30 pm EST (8 am IST, July 3).

For the big day on July 3, CBS said that 1000 people are expected to attend, with the cocktail hour starting at 3:30 pm EST (1 am IST). The cocktail hour will be hosted on the 6th floor concourse of the arena. The reception will go on from 6:30 pm to 2 am EST (4 am to 11:30 am, July 4). As per the report, 500 vehicles are expected to bring in the guests.

The details of the wedding ceremony are still unknown.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in August 2025. (Photo: Reuters) Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in August 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Streets around Madison Square Garden closed for the weekend

Dora Pekec, a spokesperson for the New York City mayor’s office, previously confirmed to BBC that a street closure permit near the arena over the 4 July Independence Day weekend was previously applied. The New York Times previously reported that several players from Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs American football team had booked hotel rooms nearby.

George Kittle, who is one of Travis Kelce’s close friends, and a football player was asked about the details of the wedding celebrations and hesaid he had “no idea” about it. He told Entertainment Tonight, “I actually asked Travis last night and he laughed at me, so… I’m half expecting there just to be a jumbo jet on the runway and they put us on a plane somewhere. I don’t have expectations, I know it’s going to be amazing.”

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A worker holds ‘No Parking’ signs prior to posting as trucks fill the loading dock outside New York’s Madison Square Garden, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) A worker holds ‘No Parking’ signs prior to posting as trucks fill the loading dock outside New York’s Madison Square Garden, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Dress code for Taylor-Travis’ wedding

The dress code of the evening is reportedly black tie with top hats for men and long gloves for women. As per Deuxmoi, the evening will be a “magical midsummer night”. The guests, however, will have to go through an extensive security screening at the event, which has a strict no-phones policy.

Taylor and Travis have not addressed any rumours around their wedding. (Photo: Reuters) Taylor and Travis have not addressed any rumours around their wedding. (Photo: Reuters)

Paraphernalia unloaded at MSG

In the last few days, workers who have been engaged to work and make deliveries at MSG have been spotted getting in and out of the stadium. There was a box labelled “branches” that was photographed, leading fans to believe that Taylor was setting up a marvellous stage. Another truck with the sign “Garden Party” and “GP” was seen arriving at MSG. Stage equipment, lights and other gear has also been arriving at the stadium, and recently, what seemed like a baby grand piano was seen getting unloaded at MSG.

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Previously, workers were spotted unrolling a red carpet on the steps of the arena but as soon as it was photographed, it was rolled back.

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But, all said and done, fans of the singer have been speculating that this could all be a distraction for the world, and Taylor might marry in an intimate ceremony outside of the spotlight.