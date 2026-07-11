Taylor Swift paid $160k for Madison Square Garden wedding permit, security: Mayor Mamdani

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s lavish wedding at Madison Square Garden last week became one of the biggest pop culture moments of the year. The singer and the NFL star exchanged vows in New York City before a reported gathering of over 1,000 guests. However, the celebrations also drew criticism after several streets around the venue were closed, with some New Yorkers accusing the couple of worsening traffic and stretching police resources on July 4, when officers were already deployed across the city for Independence Day festivities.

‘Taylor Swift has paid over $160,000’

Now, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has addressed the controversy, confirming that the couple paid more than $160,000 to the city to cover the required permit and police security costs for the event. According to Rolling Stone, the mayor clarified the matter while speaking to reporters at a press conference after being asked whether Swift would reimburse the city for police overtime.