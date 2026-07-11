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Taylor Swift paid $160k for Madison Square Garden wedding permit, security: Mayor Mamdani
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani says Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce paid over $160,000 to cover permit and police security costs for their wedding.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s lavish wedding at Madison Square Garden last week became one of the biggest pop culture moments of the year. The singer and the NFL star exchanged vows in New York City before a reported gathering of over 1,000 guests. However, the celebrations also drew criticism after several streets around the venue were closed, with some New Yorkers accusing the couple of worsening traffic and stretching police resources on July 4, when officers were already deployed across the city for Independence Day festivities.
‘Taylor Swift has paid over $160,000’
Now, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has addressed the controversy, confirming that the couple paid more than $160,000 to the city to cover the required permit and police security costs for the event. According to Rolling Stone, the mayor clarified the matter while speaking to reporters at a press conference after being asked whether Swift would reimburse the city for police overtime.
Asked whether Swift would reimburse the city for police overtime, Mamdani replied, “Taylor Swift has paid already the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event and for the response to that event. That was a permit that was finalised, I think, just [in] the days before the event itself.”
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Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce’s love story
Rumours of Swift and Kelce’s relationship first emerged in 2023 after the NFL star revealed he had tried to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number at one of her Eras Tour concerts. Weeks later, Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game, fuelling public interest in their romance. She gradually became a familiar face at the team’s matches, often cheering Kelce on from the stands. In December 2023, Swift publicly confirmed their relationship, and the couple have since spoken openly about their romance. She later made their relationship Instagram official in June 2024. Throughout her record-breaking Eras Tour, Kelce frequently attended shows in support of the singer. The couple announced their engagement in August 2025 before eventually tying the knot last week.
The ceremony was officiated by comedian Adam Sandler and broke away from tradition by forgoing bridesmaids and groomsmen. Instead, Swift’s brother Austin Swift served as her Man of Honour, while Travis’ brother, retired NFL star Jason Kelce, stood beside him as Best Man.
The couple reportedly spent more than $30 million on the celebrations, transforming Madison Square Garden into an elaborate secret garden. Around 1,000 guests attended the ceremony, including family, close friends and several Hollywood and sports personalities such as Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann, Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn.
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