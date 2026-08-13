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Travis Kelce calls wedding with Taylor Swift ‘best night of my life’: ‘It was perfect’
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are yet to share their wedding photos with the fans. Meanwhile, Travis has spoken about his wife Taylor for the first time.
A month after his big-fat wedding to Taylor Swift on July 3, American footballer Travis Kelce has revealed that the ceremony was “the best night” of his life. The couple, who had been engaged for over a year, tied the knot last month at New York’s Madison Square Garden in a star-studded ceremony that was largely kept private.
Speaking to the media at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp in Missouri, Kelce said, “It was kind of cool to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue, the mecca of all sports venues, being able to get married there.” He added, “It was a fun offseason, man. The wedding was the best night of my life. I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us. And yeah, that’s about all I really got from that night. It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration, but it’s football, baby.”
The couple is yet to share their wedding photos with their fans. A host of Hollywood A-listers, including actors Hugh Grant and Jason Sudeikis, singer Benson Boone and model Gigi Hadid, were reportedly in attendance. Adam Sandler officiated the wedding.
In the same interaction, Kelce also publicly referred to Swift as his wife for the first time. Speaking about his desire to attend a New York Knicks game during the team’s strong playoff run last year, Kelce said he had been unable to make it because of other commitments. “My wife went when I was stuck in a minicamp, so I didn’t get my opportunity to go then,” he said.
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He also thanked the owners of Madison Square Garden for hosting the private event.
“I can’t thank the owners of MSG enough for allowing us to get the opportunity to do that, knowing that we wanted a private event and everything, and it was perfect,” he said.
Kelce also joked that the “AC was cooking” inside the venue, apparently referring to the heatwave that swept across the US over the Independence Day weekend.
While the couple managed to keep their wedding largely under wraps, the event brought parts of New York City to a standstill. Amid wedding rumours, several reports even claimed that Swift and Kelce had tied the knot before the main event. However, a long list of celebrities arriving at the venue, along with large screens attached to the arena, publicly confirmed that the famous couple had officially tied the knot.
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