Travis Kelce calls wedding with Taylor Swift ‘best night of my life’: ‘It was perfect’

A month after his big-fat wedding to Taylor Swift on July 3, American footballer Travis Kelce has revealed that the ceremony was “the best night” of his life. The couple, who had been engaged for over a year, tied the knot last month at New York’s Madison Square Garden in a star-studded ceremony that was largely kept private.

Speaking to the media at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp in Missouri, Kelce said, “It was kind of cool to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue, the mecca of all sports venues, being able to get married there.” He added, “It was a fun offseason, man. The wedding was the best night of my life. I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us. And yeah, that’s about all I really got from that night. It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration, but it’s football, baby.”