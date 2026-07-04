Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce are married: Adam Sandler officiates, couple’s outfits revealed

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and American football player Travis Kelce have officially tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony officiated by comedian Adam Sandler.

Around 7:30 pm Eastern time on Friday, the giant screens outside New York’s Madison Square Garden lit up with the words ‘JUST&T MARRIED!’, a play on both their names, and the signs glowed in purple as the city got its confirmation. Not to be outdone, the Empire State Building announced on social media that it had lit up in “something blue” to mark the occasion.

The biggest reveal of the night was the man who married them. A representative for Swift confirmed in a statement to CBS News that the ceremony was officiated by comedian Adam Sandler, described simply as a friend of the couple. Adam Sandler and Travis Kelce grew close while filming Happy Gilmore 2, and the actor has been open about his household being full of Swifties, with his family attending the Eras Tour back in 2023.

No bridesmaids, no groomsmen, just brothers

The couple kept the wedding party unusually small. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had no bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor Swift’s Man of Honor, and Jason Kelce was Travis’s Best Man, with the ceremony joining both families together. Sandler was one of only three people at the altar with the couple, with both families and a crowd of friends looking on.

Also Read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Live Updates: Swift and Kelce tie the knot at Madison Square Garden, rep confirms

What they wore

The wedding ceremony looks were created by Christian Dior Haute Couture and designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, working in close collaboration with the bride and groom. According to Variety, this is the designer’s first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. The couple’s shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin, and the bride wore Cartier jewelry. As of the announcement, photographs of the outfits had not yet been released, so the world knows the labels before it has seen the dress.

Inside the garden

Large black SUVs began arriving at the arena shortly after the ceremony, pulling into white tents set up outside, with the evening planned as a cocktail hour, ceremony and reception expected to stretch into the early hours of Saturday. Crowds of fans lined the streets behind barriers, holding signs and hoping for a glimpse of the guests. People had spent days watching 18-wheelers unload supplies, mostly kept under wraps, and workers were seen hanging draperies inside the arena. CBS Mornings reported that the interior had been completely transformed and predicted a spectacular blowout.

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According to Variety, even the secrecy was engineered. The digital wedding invitations came with watermarks and non-disclosure agreements.

If the venue shut down a Manhattan corridor, the guest list explained why. The number of invitees at as many as 1,000, BBC reported. A-listers pictured walking to the wedding in formal attire included Ed Sheeran, Bradley Cooper, Zoë Kravitz, Jack Antonoff, Gigi Hadid, Dakota Johnson, Ethan Hawke, MGK, Jason Sudeikis, Hugh Grant and Camila Cabello, while other reported guests included Steven Spielberg, Disney’s Bob Iger and Universal Music Group chairman Lucian Grainge.

Also Read: Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: Manhattan streets shut, Rs 223 cr charity donations ahead of big day

CBS News reported sightings of soccer star Abby Wambach, broadcaster Joe Buck, musician Benson Boone, NFL star Cooper Kupp and Paulina Gretzky, and CNN noted the list also featured several of Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammates, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and pop stars including Gwen Stefani, Fergie and Jennifer Lopez. The New York Times reported that Stevie Nicks, a longtime friend of the bride, was expected to perform with Swift at the celebration.

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A love story three years in the making

The wedding caps a romance that played out entirely in public. The pair started dating in 2023, after a missed meet-cute that Travis Kelce famously described on his podcast, and announced their engagement in August 2025 through joint Instagram posts. That engagement post carried the caption “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The intervening weeks brought intense speculation over the venue, with guesses ranging from Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home to Madison Square Garden itself, before the Associated Press confirmed on Friday morning that July 3 was the day.