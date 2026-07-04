Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially tie the knot

Pops star Taylor Swift and football player Travis Kelce, whose joyous and public courtship played out as a blockbuster rom-com, are married, according to a representative for Swift, marking a new era for the singer who for two decades ascended to the top of the pop pyramid with her musical musings about girlhood and broken hearts.

The nuptials culminated with a marquee outside the Midtown Manhattan arena proclaiming “JUST&T MARRIED” on Friday.

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According to Associated Press, the couple did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen, instead opting for Taylor Swift’s brother to serve as her man of honor and Travis Kelce’s brother Jason serving as his best man, Swift’s publicist Tree Paine said in an email.

The bride and groom’s outfits were designed by Christian Dior Haute Couture and its designer Jonathan Anderson with shoes custom-made by Christian Louboutin. She wore Cartier jewelry.

Singer Camila Cabello, actors Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke and Jason Sudeikis, and model Karlie Kloss were among those who arrived. Running back Kareem Hunt was among Travis Kelce’s Chiefs teammates in attendance. Seattle Seahawks receiver and recent Super Bowl champ Cooper Kupp, New York Giants receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, NFL announcer Joe Buck and Jenny Han, author of the “The Summer I Turned Pretty” series, also entered the arena. Actor Adam Sandler was the surprising officiant at a star-packed ceremony.

Fans line up outside of Madison Square Garden ahead of a reported wedding between singer Taylor Swift and National Football League player Travis Kelce. (Photo: AP) Fans line up outside of Madison Square Garden ahead of a reported wedding between singer Taylor Swift and National Football League player Travis Kelce. (Photo: AP)

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce’s love story

The rumours about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship first began in July 2023, and soon after the rumours began, Taylor, in her own way, acknowledged them as she attended a Kansas City Chiefs game. Soon, Taylor became a regular face at the games, and fans could not help but cheer every single time she was in the stands cheering for her then-boyfriend.

The rumours around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship started in 2025. (Photo: Travis Kelce/Instagram) The rumours around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship started in 2025. (Photo: Travis Kelce/Instagram)

In December 2023, Taylor admitted to her relationship with Travis, and since then, neither of them has shied away from speaking about their love for each other. And in June 2024, she declared her relationship on Instagram.

Throughout her Eras tour, Travis would often appear in the audience to support Taylor through one of her most elaborate tours.

By 2025, Taylor and Travis were regularly expressing their love for each other, and in August, they got engaged. The news of Taylor’s wedding elated her fans and the release of her album The Life of a Showgirl had them swooning as Taylor sang multiple love songs for her fiance. In fact, Taylor introduced all the songs of her new album, and the album cover art on Travis’ podcast, New Heights.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in August 2025. (Photo: Taylor Swift/Instagram) Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in August 2025. (Photo: Taylor Swift/Instagram)

The wedding preparations, one can assume, have been in full swing since then. It was first rumoured that Taylor might have a summer wedding in Rhode Island, but that rumour was quickly dismissed in the weeks thereafter.

Taylor has often used her music to talk about her personal life and over the years, she has written many songs about the people she has dated and the relationships that have failed to work out. So for the fans, Taylor’s love turning into marriage is nothing short of a picture perfect love story.

(With inputs from AP)