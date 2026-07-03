Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Live Updates: Wedding ceremony set to take place today

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Live Updates: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will tie the knot today. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Live Updates: Popstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs footballer Travis Kelce are all set for their long-awaited, high-profile wedding this weekend, reportedly taking place at Madison Square Garden located in Manhattan, New York City.

According to reports, the wedding festivities began with a rehearsal dinner on the night of July 2. It will be followed by the main wedding ceremony on July 3.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s fairytale love story before they say ‘I Do’ In recent days, crews have been unloading equipment, including musical instruments like pianos, from trucks outside the Manhattan arena. A large carpet was briefly unveiled outside one entrance, and then promptly removed. Still, the venue has not been officially confirmed by the couple. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first announced their engagement on Instagram last August, fueling widespread speculation among the Swiftie fan base about possible wedding venue locations. Following initial reports last month that the event would be held at Madison Square Garden, some theorised that the choice could be an elaborate smoke screen to divert attention from the couple’s real wedding plans. The Madison Square Garden has hosted weddings in the past, including funk singer Sly Stone’s marriage to actor Kathy Silva in 1974. The arena has guarded entrances, a secure garage and a lack of windows, allowing Kelce, Swift and celebrity guests to stay out of sight of photographers or camera-equipped drones. “We are fully prepared,” said New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani at a press conference on Wednesday. “There isn’t anything to share beyond that,” he added. In a separate social media post, he offered New Yorkers tips for staying cool during the heat wave, “especially if you’re (hypothetically) having your wedding at MSG this weekend.” Live Updates Jul 3, 2026 07:10 PM IST Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Live Updates: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds skip wedding celebrations TMZ has shared photos of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attending their daughter Betty's horse show in Lake Placid, New York, instead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations. The report comes amid speculation that Blake was not invited to the festivities, fueling rumours that her friendship with Taylor has yet to recover. Jul 3, 2026 06:50 PM IST Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Live Updates: Around 1,000 guests expected at wedding According to a police memo obtained by NBC News, as many as 1,000 guests are expected to attend Taylor Swift and and Travis Kelce's wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden. Family members and close friends, including Donna Kelce and Lena Dunham, were spotted in New York City ahead of the event. Jul 3, 2026 06:31 PM IST Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Live Updates: Madison Square Garden to host wedding ceremony today Taylor Swift is set to host a grand wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden on July 3, a day after an intimate rehearsal dinner at the venue. The event was first reported by The New York Times and later confirmed by NBC News.

Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd