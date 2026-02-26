Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to tie the knot on June 13 in Rhode Island: Report

Fans were elated when pop star Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce on Instagram. Ever since, speculation around their wedding has been doing the rounds. Now, it is reported that the couple is set to tie the knot in the month of June in Rhode Island.

According to a report in Entertainment Tonight, Taylor and Travis will get married on June 13 at the Ocean House. It is widely known that 13 is the singer’s favourite number. The report also claims that rapper Flavor Flav has volunteered to officiate the wedding. TV host Graham Norton is also said to be among the invitees. The official wedding paperwork is reportedly expected to be completed within 30 days of the ceremony.