Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to tie the knot on June 13 in Rhode Island: Report
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in 2023. The couple got engaged in August last year.
Fans were elated when pop star Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce on Instagram. Ever since, speculation around their wedding has been doing the rounds. Now, it is reported that the couple is set to tie the knot in the month of June in Rhode Island.
According to a report in Entertainment Tonight, Taylor and Travis will get married on June 13 at the Ocean House. It is widely known that 13 is the singer’s favourite number. The report also claims that rapper Flavor Flav has volunteered to officiate the wedding. TV host Graham Norton is also said to be among the invitees. The official wedding paperwork is reportedly expected to be completed within 30 days of the ceremony.
Dreamy engagement
Earlier, Taylor took to Instagram to share glimpses of her dreamy engagement to Travis. The couple shared a joint post featuring photos from the garden of Travis’ home, which was beautifully decorated with flowers. According to People, Travis proposed to Taylor with a custom-designed ring that he created in collaboration with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. The caption on their post read, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”
During her appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Taylor spoke about how Travis surprised her with the proposal. “He really crushed it when it came to surprising me,” she told Norton, explaining how Kelce disguised the proposal while they were filming an episode of his podcast. “We had actually filmed a podcast episode — he has a podcast called New Heights — so we filmed the podcast for about three or four hours … and meanwhile behind his house, he was having the whole back garden turned into this,” she said.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in 2023. Speaking about their relationship, Taylor had earlier told Time magazine, “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.”
