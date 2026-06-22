Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pre-wedding festivities begin, fireworks light up the sky

American singer Taylor Swift is soon ready to take the plunge with American footballer Travis Kelce in New York. As D-day appears closer, the wedding festivities have also been grabbing a lot of attention on social media. According to several reports, Taylor Swift hosted a pre-wedding party for her close friends over the weekend at her mansion in Rhode Island. Several photos and videos from the festivities surfaced online, showing how the fireworks lit up the sky. The couple will reportedly be getting married in New York on 3rd July.

Taylor Swift’s bachelorette party

According to reports in TMZ, Taylor Swift’s friends were seen arriving at her seaside estate on Thursday, and with fireworks covering the sky, activities began to slow down on Friday afternoon. On Saturday morning, several SUV’s were also seen leaving the mansion. Sharing glimpses from the night, an internet user wrote on X, “Fireworks Explode Near Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island Mansion! Saturday night, the sky lit up with a dazzling fireworks display right by Taylor Swift’s iconic Watch Hill estate. Fans and locals went wild, with many rushing over thinking a secret wedding to Travis Kelce was happening. Turns out? No wedding — it was likely the tail end of a star-studded bachelorette bash with her squad rolling in earlier in the week. Activity wound down, SUVs peeled out, but the fireworks sure sparked major buzz!”