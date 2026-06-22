Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pre-wedding festivities begin, fireworks light up the sky

American singer Taylor Swiftis soon ready to take the plunge with American footballer Travis Kelce in New York. As D-day appears closer, the wedding festivities have also been grabbing a lot of attention on social media. According to several reports, Taylor Swift hosted a pre-wedding party for her close friends over the weekend at her mansion in Rhode Island. Several photos and videos from the festivities surfaced online, showing how the fireworks lit up the sky. The couple will reportedly be getting married in New York on 3rd July.
Taylor Swift’s bachelorette party
According to reports in TMZ, Taylor Swift’s friends were seen arriving at her seaside estate on Thursday, and with fireworks covering the sky, activities began to slow down on Friday afternoon. On Saturday morning, several SUV’s were also seen leaving the mansion. Sharing glimpses from the night, an internet user wrote on X, “Fireworks Explode Near Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island Mansion! Saturday night, the sky lit up with a dazzling fireworks display right by Taylor Swift’s iconic Watch Hill estate. Fans and locals went wild, with many rushing over thinking a secret wedding to Travis Kelce was happening. Turns out? No wedding — it was likely the tail end of a star-studded bachelorette bash with her squad rolling in earlier in the week. Activity wound down, SUVs peeled out, but the fireworks sure sparked major buzz!”
🎆 Fireworks Explode Near Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island Mansion!
Saturday night, the sky lit up with a dazzling fireworks display right by Taylor Swift’s iconic Watch Hill estate. Fans and locals went wild, with many rushing over thinking a secret wedding to Travis Kelce was… https://t.co/DEn4NPXvgepic.twitter.com/UyBp7atDhR
In another tweet, the user wrote, “A black SUV with tinted windows was spotted leaving Taylor Swift’s $17 million oceanside mansion in Watch Hill, Rhode Island on Saturday morning — as the pop star ramps up the pre-wedding celebrations with her girlfriends! Security is tight, the vibes are high, and the summer energy is off the charts just days before her wedding to Travis Kelce.”
Segundo o daily mail, o jato particular de Taylor Swift foi capturado decolando do Aeroporto lá em Rhode Island, este sábado. pic.twitter.com/AEcRDvqhzp
According to a report on The Daily Mail, Taylor Swift was seen boarding a private jet from London.
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding
While Taylor and Travis are yet to comment on the wedding reports, the nuptials are said to take place in New York. Recently, NYC’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani, also confirmed that Swift and Kelce will exchange vows in the city. Reportedly, the couple will take the plunge in an intimate ceremony and later throw a grand reception at the Madison Square Garden venue. The reception is said to span over the entire July 4 weekend. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had announced their engagement in August last year. Sharing photos on social media, Taylor wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”
Earlier, it was reported that Taylor and Travis would get married at the Rhode Island Mansion, but due to privacy issues, the venue had to be changed. While fans are excited to witness their big day, it is also being said that the couple has a massive guest list for the reception. Interestingly, just days ahead of the wedding, Travis’ father, Ed Kelce, introduced his girlfriend, Doree Herpner, on social media, sparking major buzz.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More